New Eagle Scouts

Patrick C. Ball, 18, is the son of Brian and Shannon Ball of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 30 in St. Paul United Methodist Church at Little Rock. Patrick built a hammock station and a fire pit for campers at Lake Nixon.

Colin Foley, 17, is the son of Steven and Melissa Foley of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 29 in Little Rock at Christ the King Catholic Church. The project was done with The Nature Conservancy to remove rotten timber stairs and build a replacement rock stairway on a portion of the Bufflehead Bay Trail west of Little Rock on Lake Maumelle.

Jackson Landon, 17, is the son of Jeremy and Tiffany Landon of Morrilton. He is a member of Troop 93 in Morrilton at First United Methodist Church. Jackson planned and, with the help of his troop, constructed a sturdy wooden box to serve as a place for the people in his community to deposit worn U.S. Flags for proper retirement by his troop.

Tyler Money, 16, is the son of Don and Holly Money of Searcy. He is a member of Troop 98 in Searcy at First United Methodist Church. Tyler built a free standing bench swing for the Youth Program at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church.

Hannah Reagler, 17, is the daughter of David and Karen Reagler of Hot Springs. She is a member of Troop 6020 in Hot Springs at St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Church. Hannah created a flag retirment box with accompanying shadow box that discussed the importance of the American flag and the respect it deserves, even in its destruction. The retirement box is located at the entrance to the Elks Lodge in Hot Springs. It is set in a new concrete pad and protected by the lodge roof to prolong its life.

Miriam "Mimi" Reagler, 17, is the daughter of David and Karen Reagler of Hot Springs. She is a member of Troop 6020 in Hot Springs at St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Church. Mimi created an exercise yard, dog beds, and installed sails to provide shade for several of the pens for the Garland County Humane Society. The exercise yard contained obstacles, such as an A-frame, jumps, and stairs. The beds were raised to keep the dogs off the ground.

Jake Toombs, 17, is the son of Penny Toombs of Brookland. He is a member of Troop 4 in Jonesboro at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Blessed Sacrament Church. Picnic tables were assembled, stained, and weather-proofed for Journey Church, which needed a place for community and church members to gather and rest while walking or letting their children play.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette would like to recognize the accomplishments of new Eagle Scouts in Arkansas by publishing their profiles and pictures.

