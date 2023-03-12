Nutts reunited at SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There was a Nutt family reunion in Bridgestone Arena this weekend at the SEC Tournament.

Dickey Nutt was on the Missouri bench as an assistant coach. His brothers, Dennis and Houston Nutt,were in the stands cheering on the Tigers.

A fourth Nutt brother, Danny, wasn't able to attend the SEC Tournament because of work obligations.

Coaching careers have taken the brothers -- who all starred as basketball and football players at Little Rock Central High School -- to different parts of the country, so they appreciated the opportunity for three of them to be together this weekend.

"We've very blessed to have a close family," Dickey Nutt said after No. 25 Missouri's 79-71 victory over No. 17 Tennessee on Friday. "It means a lot to me that my brothers are here supporting our team."

Dennis Nutt just completed his 12th season as Ouachita Baptist University's men's basketball coach after previously being the coach at Texas State. Houston Nutt is the former football coach at the University of Arkansas and Ole Miss, lives in McKinney, Texas, and works for CBS Sports.

Dickey Nutt, a former head coach for 13 seasons at Arkansas State University from 1997-2008 and at Southeast Missouri State for six seasons from 2009-15, was hired at Missouri by new Coach Dennis Gates.

Gates led Cleveland State to a 50-40 record in three years, including 39-19 the previous two seasons with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 and NIT bid last season.

The Tigers (24-9) were picked 11th in the SEC in a preseason media poll, but instead they finished tied for third and are a lock for the NCAA Tournament after going 12-21 last season, which resulted in Cuonzo Martin's firing as coach.

Missouri, which reached the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time before losing to No. 4 Alabama 72-61 on Saturday, had a key returning player in senior forward Kobe Brown, but Gates and his staff brought in several impact transfers led by guards D'Moi Hodge (from Cleveland State), Noah Carter (Northern Iowa), DeAndre Gholston (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Nick Honor (Clemson) and Tre Gomillion (Cleveland State).

"We've had such a good season, and I'm with one of the best young coaches in America in Dennis Gates," Dickey Nutt said. "He does so many things well.

"There's nobody else in the country that did as much as he did this quick. I mean, if you look at it, nine months ago we had three guys on the roster."

Dickey Nutt got to know Gates when they were on the Florida State staff together with Coach Leonard Hamilton.

When Gates left for Cleveland State, he asked Nutt to come along.

"I said, 'We live in Florida and you want me to leave for Cleveland?' " Nutt said with a laugh. "But he made it to where I couldn't say no.

"Now I've watched him become the hottest coach in America. I'm just glad to have the opportunity to be along for the ride."

Nutt, who led ASU to its lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 1999, is 63 -- 20 years older than Gates.

"He gives me an unbelievable set of tools to use," Gates told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of the importance of Nutt's experience to the staff.

"I tell people all the time, I'm still grinding," Nutt said. "I'm kind of the old man on the staff, but I've really enjoyed my role and it's been a lot of fun.

"And we feel like we have a lot of basketball left."

Houston Nutt said this season's Missouri basketball team reminds him of his first Arkansas football team that finished 9-3 in 1998 after going 4-7 the previous two seasons.

"Dennis Gates put this team together in two months and he has some older guys and they have great heart," Houston Nutt said. "They're connected like family.

"I feel so good for Dickey. He worked so hard to help this team."

Gates received a raise and contact extension from Missouri's administration that was announced Thursday. His salary will increase from $2.5 million to $4 million with the contract going through the 2028-29 season.

"We're so excited for Dickey," Dennis Nutt said. "He's done a good job. Coach Gates is a great coach, and Dickey really enjoys working for him."

Dickey Nutt had a 189-187 record at ASU and won two Sun Belt regular-season championships and the 1999 Sun Belt Tournament title. He took over at Southeast Missouri State a season after the Redhawks were 3-27 and had a 80-108 record.

More than 40 years after beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Stillwater (Okla.) High School, Nutt said he's thankful to still be coaching -- especially at an SEC school.

"They ran me out of a couple of states, but hey, that's part of the business," Nutt said with a smile. "To be at Missouri now, I'm so fortunate."