MOTOR SPORTS

High schooler wins race

Sammy Smith won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, the first victory for the 18-year-old high school student who is taking classes online so he can be a full-time driver. Making his 13th start in the last two years for Joe Gibbs Racing, Smith led the final 52 laps and held off Cup Series star Kyle Busch on two restarts to take the checkered flag for the first time in a NASCAR national series event. Ryan Truex finished second, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith. Busch was second following a final restart with 15 laps to go, but made contact with Chandler Smith on the final lap and ended up ninth.

Larson earns Phoenix pole

Kyle Larson won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series' United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway today. Larson's 130.237 mph lap in his No. 5 Chevrolet was another positive for Hendrick Motorsports, which finished 1-2-3 in Las Vegas last weekend, led by race winner William Byron. Larson won the Cup championship in Phoenix in 2021. Byron qualified third for today's race in his No. 24 Chevrolet. Larson had the final car to hit the track in the last round of qualifying on Saturday and edged Denny Hamlin, who will start on the outside of Row 1 in his No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Larson also had the fastest car in practice Friday. Brad Keselowski will start fourth while Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.

BASEBALL

USA wins WBC opener

Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run home run, Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBI, and the United States overcame a slow start to beat Great Britain 6-2 on Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams. Trayce Thompson put Britain up 1-0 in the first inning with a homer off Adam Wainwright that just cleared the left-center wall. The Americans weren't down long. The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third and then broke the game open in the fourth on Schwarber's shot that landed in the stands near the swimming pool that sits behind the right-center fence at Chase Field.

BASKETBALL

Shockers fire Isaac Brown

Wichita State fired Coach Isaac Brown on Saturday, one day after the Shockers were bounced from the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament and two years after he was voted the league's coach of the year. Brown was the lead recruiter and a top assistant for former coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned in November 2020 after allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players. With the start of the season just days away, Brown, 53, was given the job and led Wichita State to the NCAA Tournament. Brown was an assistant at Arkansas from 2007-2010 and Arkansas State from 2010-2011.

Stansbury resigns at WKU

Rick Stansbury has resigned after seven seasons as Western Kentucky's head coach and cited a need to focus on his health and family. Stansbury missed nine games at midseason with an undisclosed health issue. He was 139-89 with the Hilltoppers, with three Conference USA championship-game appearances and one East Division title. But they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament during his tenure and lost to Florida Atlantic 75-51 in this week's C-USA quarterfinals to finish 17-16 overall after going 8-12 in league play. The coach said in a release Saturday that he reached the decision to step down after much thought and said he felt good about what the program achieved despite not reaching "our highest goals."

TENNIS

Swiatek dominates

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Claire Liu in 65 minutes to win her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Saturday. Swiatek, the defending champion who took over the No. 1 ranking nearly a year ago, won 6-0, 6-1. Taylor Fritz, the defending men's champion, rallied past Ben Shelton, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet, 6-3, 7-6 (2). The 21-year-old Sinner fired 20 forehand winners against the 36-year-old veteran. Another 21-year-old, Jack Draper, beat No. 24 Dan Evans, 6-4, 6-2. Draper has lost just eight games through his first two matches of his Indian Wells debut.

SKIING

Shiffrin earns win No. 87

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list -- between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark's mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday's result marked the American's sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week's World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.