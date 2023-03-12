Other Days

100 years ago

March 12, 1923

Today marks the opening of the week devoted to celebration of opening the new Broadway bridge. Throughout the entire week there will be carnival features on both banks of the river, sponsored in Little Rock by the American Legion and in North Little Rock by the Elks. Tonight the new million-dollar structure, one of the most beautiful and substantial bridges anywhere in the world, will be illuminated with electric clusters, flood lights, and flares of natural gas at the approaches.

50 years ago

March 12, 1973

The Arkansas Education Association in its ninth Legislative Bulletin Sunday expressed confidence that the state legislature would pass the teacher retirement bill and Minimum Foundation Program Aid distribution bill despite the legislative log jam. The teacher retirement bill, which will raise teacher retirement benefits by 20 per cent, passed the Senate 24-0 last week and is on the House calendar. The House passed its version of the retirement bill, 97-0, and it is in the Senate.

25 years ago

March 12, 1998

SPRINGDALE -- American Eagle, the American Airlines subsidiary that handles nearly half the passengers flying from Northwest Arkansas, will move to the new $107 million Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport by year's end in an agreement signed Wednesday. Fort Worth-based American Eagle on Wednesday became the first airline to sign up for the 2,200-acre airport under construction in southern Benton County, exhilarating members of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority.

10 years ago

March 12, 2013

TRUMANN -- The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake near Trumann on Sunday, the fourth temblor in the area in the past three weeks. The quake rumbled at 3:21 p.m. Saturday and registered 2.3 in magnitude. Police said there were no reports of damage. Geologists have recorded three other earthquakes near the Poinsett County town since Feb. 23. A 3.6-magnitude quake happened Feb. 23 and was reportedly felt in four states. Two small aftershocks, registering 2.5 and 2.0 in magnitude followed. The area is on the southern end of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is a long series of faults that runs from southern Indiana into northeast Arkansas. The fault system triggered several large earthquakes in 1811-12. Geologists say earthquakes with magnitudes less than 3.0 generally go unfelt.



