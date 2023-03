Sarge is a 11/2 year-old neutered male shepherd/husky mix.

Sarge is a very energetic dog looking for an active family to keep him busy. He would love to be your hiking or camping buddy! Or even just your morning running partner. Sarge gets along well with other dogs and appears to be housetrained. He is also doggie door trained!

Sarge can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services.

For more information email cass@cabotar.gov or call (501)628-5900.