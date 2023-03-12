Police beat: Police arrest man after officer hurt

Police arrest man after officer hurt

Little Rock police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who they say injured an officer during an arrest in which a stolen gun was found, according to an arrest report.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by Jamaal Thomas, 21, of Little Rock around 4:15 p.m., but Thomas fled to 1700 Broadway, where police were able to stop him, the report says.

Thomas struggled with police after passengers in the vehicle were removed, and he caused an injury to one of the officer's nose, the report says. It doesn't say how severe the injury was.

After arresting Thomas, officers found a gun that had been reported stolen in the vehicle.

Thomas faces felony second-degree battery and theft by receiving charges as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, fleeing and having defective equipment. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster or court records Saturday night.

LR police say car had machine guns

Little Rock police arrested four people Friday night who they say were pulled over in a vehicle that had two machine guns in it, according to arrest reports.

Officers stopped a vehicle around 9:50 p.m. near 2800 Peyton St. that Wendell Richards, 19, Fabien Burnett, 18, Roderick Davis, 19, and Laquaja Moten, 19, were in. Richards is from North Little Rock, while the others are from Little Rock.

Police reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle, and a search located two firearms within reach of all four occupants that had been illegally modified to fire fully automatically, the report says.

All four people face two felony charges of criminal use of a prohibited weapon. It was not clear from the report who was driving, but Davis faced an additional traffic citation for not heeding a stop or yield sign, suggesting he was behind the wheel at the time of the stop.

Only Richards and Moten appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Saturday night, with a $3,000 bail listed for each of them.