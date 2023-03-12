



I want you to run a 401(k).

Last weekend I ran a 21K at the Little Rock half marathon, so I can appreciate a little skepticism on your part about running a 401(k). When those elite runners blew past me there were moments I wondered if I deserved to be on the same pavement. But then, eventually glimpsing the finish line and all the people cheering along the way, I knew I had something in common with the elite runners and my running buddy, Denise. We finished.

Small businesses, you can do this too.

Perhaps you assume 401(k)s are for the larger companies that have dedicated HR staff to navigate the complexities. You start looking at websites offering 401(k)s and immediately shut your laptop. You will never feel comfortable in this world of heavy jargon.

But you can do this, and your employees deserve your bravery. Your employees are more likely to save if you have a retirement plan.

However ill equipped or stumbling you might feel in all of this, running a 401(k) in your company might be more accessible than you would think. In December, Congress passed the Secure 2.0 Act, a law to help you. A lot. By paying for most, if not all, of your 401(k), initially.

Oh, you don't believe me? Hold my beer.

If you have fewer than 50 employees and have not yet established a plan, the government will pay most of your administrative costs up to $5,000 for three years. But how much does a 401(k) even cost? Using an estimate from a reputable small business retirement plan provider, the cost to administer a retirement plan for a business with 49 employees is a little over $2,000 plus a $1,000 startup fee.

But wait, there's more. 401(k)s have the additional cost of the employer contributions on behalf of employees making under $100,000. I know this is going to seem too good to be true, but the government wants to credit your contributions for the first two years that you put into participants' accounts up to $1,000 per participant. From there the credit moves to 75% of what you pay out in the second year, 50% in the third year and 25% in the fourth year.

For employers with an employee count over 50 and below 100 you still get credits, just phased out a bit.

OK, you are in, in theory, but you run a plumbing company or a hair salon. You aren't exactly bantering daily about asset allocation, the relative merits of auto enrollment or which type of safe harbor contribution is best. You think to yourself, great, in my spare time of running a business and running a, well, like a life, I will go get a book on this retirement thing. You know what, make it an audiobook, in fact. Yes, while running carpool or frantically stir-frying dinner I will become a retirement plan expert and run that 401(k) like the elite 401(k) runners out there.

Except that won't happen. For obvious reasons. Let's move to Plan B.

Can we sidebar before I introduce Plan B? First of all, congratulations on successfully owning your own business, whether it's making floor coatings or cutting hair or baking. I see you. I honor the nights and weekends you spent getting the education to do what you do or listening to just one more nerdy podcast or testing out just one more recipe.

Now Plan B. Do not waste, yes I said waste, any of your precious time becoming a retirement plan expert. Pick up the phone. Call that retirement plan company and tell them that you want a retirement plan. In fact, add that you know nothing about them. You will quickly discover that they will not shriek in horror but rather respond in a way that affirms 99% of small businesses calling them to start a plan have no idea how to do it. When I call a plumber it's because I have not the first idea how to fix a pipe issue, nor am I expected to.

But beware, they will use big and seemingly made-up words that are more likely to repel you than attract you to starting a retirement plan. For example, isn't it insane that the industry chooses to say "401(k)" rather than "retirement plan"? Like most people, I love to occasionally pay homage to the tax code, but even I have to admit that naming a retirement plan after its line in the tax code fizzles, rather than rolls off the tongue.

Similarly, there isn't technically a "retirement plan company." Instead, we call them "recordkeepers" and/or "third party administrators." If your mind instantly goes to "I never miss a party, what happened to the first two, and would administrators prefer beer or wine" admittedly you will be disappointed.

This retirement world is absolutely a real world, and those words have meaning in it. It's just that in my experience most babies are not born with this knowledge embedded, and I don't see "how to start a retirement plan" in too many college course lists. So when you say, "What's a recordkeeper?" I want your head held high and your voice firm in its right to not know previously what they are and the right to ask.

If you are still a bit intimidated, remember you are hiring them to start a retirement plan at your company. You will pay them to do it. And then the government will reimburse you for all or most of it for a few years.

Lucky for you, there are companies that do a better job of serving the small business retirement space, and my advice is to start there. In order of preference, I would call and interview Employee Fiduciary, Guideline, and Ubiquity. They can set up the plans and all offer full lineups of passively managed Vanguard index funds and target date retirement funds or managed portfolios that your employees can default into.

Please go run your 401(k). Bonus, you can run it in tennis shoes, flip flops, or high heels! And like the giant lovefest of kind strangers who spent their morning cheering the runners at the Little Rock marathon, it will be your employees cheering you on.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.



