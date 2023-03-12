Sections
Scott County sheriff’s trial reset to April

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:01 a.m.

WALDRON — The jury trial for the Scott County sheriff has been pushed back to 9:30 a.m. April 18 in Scott County Circuit Court in Waldron, according to court records.

Randy Shores had been set to go to trial Monday.

Emily White, a special prosecuting attorney for the 15th Judicial District, filed a motion this week, on Monday, to continue in the case. Circuit Judge Jerry Ramey granted the continuance Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police arrested Shores, 62, on a warrant on two counts of accomplice to third-degree battery, a Class A misdemeanor, Sept. 30. It was in connection with physical injury Omar Gonzalez caused when he was a Waldron police officer during the arrest of Robert Deer of Van Buren on Feb. 16, 2022. Gonzalez, 39, was arrested on a warrant on three counts of third-degree battery.

Both men waived formal arraignment and pleaded innocent to their charges in November, according to court records.

Gonzalez entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of third-degree battery Feb. 14, court records state. He was sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine and $250 in standard court costs. Gonzalez’s remaining two charges were dismissed.

