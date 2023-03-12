BASKETBALL

Hammond leads SAU men in loss

Gregory Hammond Jr. scored 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor Saturday to lead Southern Arkansas University (22-10) in a 94-69 loss to Northwest Missouri State (31-2) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Maryville, Mo.

The Bearcats had 6 of their 7 players score 10 or more points, led by 21 each from Wes Dreamer, Bennett Stirtz and Diego Bernard. NW Missouri State shot 63.2% from the floor as a team and 50% from the three-point line.

The Muleriders shot a respectable 45.3% from the floor and 36.8% from the three-point line. Each team had 29 total rebounds, with SAU holding an 11-7 edge on the offensive glass. The Muleriders committed 15 turnovers, though, which the Bearcats converted into 22 points.

Jerry Caraway Jr. scored 15 points for SAU and LaTreavin Black added 10.

BASEBALL

ASU's game vs. Eastern Illinois suspended

Arkansas State was ahead 3-1 through four innings when its Saturday morning game against Eastern Illinois was suspended. The teams waited for an hour before it was decided that the conditions at Tomlinson Field in Jonesboro would not allow for a resumption.

The Red Wolves said in a news release that they'll assess field conditions at 9 a.m. today to determine if the contest can be completed. If not, ASU and Eastern Illinois will resume at 3 p.m. Monday, with the previously scheduled series finale to follow as a seven-inning game.

Kody Darcy drove in all three of the Red Wolves' runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run home run in the fourth as Hunter Draper pitched the first four innings.

TENNIS

ASU swept at Appalachian State

Appalachian State comfortably routed Arkansas State on Saturday morning in Boone, N.C., securing a 4-0 win in the teams' Sun Belt Conference opener.

The Red Wolves lost 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and 6-2 at No. 3 doubles, giving the Mountaineers the opening point of the match. Appalachian State (4-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) went up 2-0 when Maggie Pate took out Abigail Thurmer at No. 3 singles. Arkansas State (1-6, 0-1) then lost in straight sets in two more matches, clinching things for Appalachian State.

