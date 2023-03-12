ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Storytime for Strings & Brass’ at St. Luke’s Episcopal





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Storytime' concert

Andrew Irvin, violin; Ross Ahlhorn, trumpet; and Kazuo Murakami, piano, will play works by American composers James Stephenson and Eric Ewazen, plus music by Eric Korngold and John Williams, for a program titled "Storytime for Strings & Brass," 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. It's part of the church's Festival of the Senses series. Admission is free; a reception will follow in the parish hall. The concert will be livestreamed and available for subsequent viewing at facebook.com/frcarey. For more information, call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

Wind quartet

Frisson Winds — Anna Urrey, flute; Tom Gallant, oboe; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; and Remy Taghavi, bassoon — perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, as part of the university's Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-2094 or email eowen@AState.edu.

Jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein performs for Monday's Jazz at the Joint show in North Little Rock's Argenta district. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jazz guitarist

New York-based jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein performs for Jazz at the Joint, 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $30. Visit jazzatthejoint.org/tickets.

AUDITIONS: 'Rent' in Argenta

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will hold auditions, by appointment (though walk-ins will be accommodated), for performers 16 and older for Jonathan Larson's "Rent," 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 25. Prepare 32 measures of a rock-styled song that showcases your vocal range and take sheet music for the accompanist. Readings will take place for eight character roles; however, the directing team will be casting 13-15 actor/singers for the ensemble, whose members will be cast in multiple roles. A complete character breakdown and additional information are available at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org. Production dates are July 26-Aug. 5. Email casting@ArgentaCommunityTheater.org for an audition appointment.



