Two-car crash on Arkansas 14 leaves Omaha man dead

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 14 on Friday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Michael Rogers, 20, of Omaha was driving a 2019 Nissan east on the highway near Omaha when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 Ford, fatally injuring him.

The driver of the Ford, 70-year-old Diane Webber of Lead Hill, was taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.