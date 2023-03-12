UAPB seniors in social work take 1st place for their research poster

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's senior seminar in social work class recently won first place in a research poster competition, the first year the university entered the contest, according to a news release.

The class attended the National Association of Social Workers Arkansas Chapter Lobby Day in Little Rock on Feb. 16 at the Arkansas Education Association. The NASW Arkansas Lobby Day is a chance for social workers, students and professors to advocate for the profession at the Arkansas General Assembly, according to the 2023 NASW Arkansas event website.

Tamara Glover, UAPB chair and associate professor in the Department of Social Work, took the class to the event. The UAPB students attended committee meetings at the state Capitol, witnessed representatives' votes on bills and entered the poster competition.

"Participation is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the legislative process and get a 'hands-on' lobbying experience of talking with state legislators about important policy issues," according to the release.

Under Glover's leadership, five UAPB students, Lauren Bland, LaRiya Bing, Andrew Lartey, Shameka Mack and Linda Woffard, of the senior seminar class presented their research on House Bill 1266, titled "Minors Mental Health Matters."

The students' presented FOR House Bill 1266, which was implemented Jan. 25. The bill gives minors the power to consent to outpatient mental health services without interference from their parents. Potential mental health services include counseling for suicide prevention, chemical addiction or dependency or sexual, physical or emotional abuse, according to the release.

The UAPB group also listened to various speakers involved in community engagement who took a political stance on social work that is helping to improve Arkansas.

Colleges represented at the NASW Arkansas Lobby Day also included Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Southern Arkansas University.