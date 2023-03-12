WACO Title celebrates grand opening of first commercial title and closing office in Benton County

WACO Title opens office in Rogers

WACO Title Commercial recently celebrated the grand opening of its first dedicated commercial title and closing space in Benton County. The 3,700-square-foot facility, located at 5100 W. J.B. Hunt Suite 920 in Rogers, houses seven staff members and offers nationwide commercial closing services.

Caring Transitions opens in region

Caring Transitions, a senior relocation service that helps families pack, move, and sell belongings, has opened a location in Northwest Arkansas. The Caring Transitions of Bentonville franchise is owned and operated by Greg and Brandi Wise, and serves the greater Northwest Arkansas area.

J.B. Hunt earns national recognitions

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been honored with national recognitions from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit them for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.