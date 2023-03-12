Warming trend

Guests at the Venue at Westwind had a soup-er time March 5 at Soup Sunday for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

Those in the know brought their own muffin tins to hold samples of the plethora of soups available. Those without muffin tins were given cardboard carrying trays at the entrance. Twenty five restaurants participated in the fun -- and more than soup was available. Other morsels included ice cream, desserts and coffee.

Ellen and Nathan Coulter were the chairmen of the event that is now in its 42nd year.

The mission of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is to ensure that all children and their families have the resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives, according to its website. The organization's mission focuses on:

Serving as a voice for children at the state Capitol and in Washington.

Gathering and analyzing data to support public policy that serves all children and families.

Organizing coalitions of diverse groups to drive change.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal