Winging their way

The Angels of Hope Earn Their Wings Dinner was held Feb. 22 at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

The dinner honored 30 high school juniors who spent at least 25 hours volunteering with the 20th Century Club's Lodge which offers "Hope Away From Home" for patients being treated for cancer in Central Arkansas, or through CARTI or other cancer-related events.

Over the last nine months, the girls helped with a Halloween bingo party, decorated doors and led caroling for Christmas and made Valentine's cards and cookies, among other activities. In all, they served more than 1,800 volunteer hours in 2022-23.

The girls were presented by their fathers during the 20th Century Club's black-tie optional Hope Ball on Feb. 25.

The Angels of Hope program was established in 2008, with a goal of fostering a sense of service in teenagers and inspiring them to be community leaders. The 20th Century Club's history dates to 1941 with a mission of assisting the Red Cross and the U.S.O. in making bandages and clothing and providing food as part of the war effort. The club bought the building that became the Hope Lodge in 1984, and in 2011 finished construction on the more modern 20th Century Club Lodge.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh