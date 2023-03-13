'25 star safety plans to visit Hogs again

Sophomore safety Tyren Polley plans to make his way back to Fayetteville again after visiting Arkansas on Saturday.

“Some things I highlighted from the visit was their hospitality and how they support you off the field as much as they do on the field,” Polley said. “I like their facilities, the campus and the environment in Arkansas. Definitely looking forward to going back.”

Polley, 5-11, 180 pounds, from Duncanville, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Baylor, Indiana, and SMU. He is being recruited by Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

He had 85 tackles and 7 tackles for loss, 9 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, and returned 1 for a score last season for the 15-0 Panthers, who were the Class 6A Division 1 state champions.

Polley’s mother and father accompanied him on the visit and left impressed.

“They liked the relationship that the coaches had with players outside of football. They also liked the family-oriented environment and the energy from the coaches,” Polley said. “Of course, the facilities and the resources available to the players.”



