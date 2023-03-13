4-star CB target commits to Hogs

Arkansas has landed the commitment of consensus 4-star prospect Noreel White on Monday after his second unofficial visit to Arkansas over the weekend.

White, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, picked the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn and other schools. He is being recruited to play cornerback.

White also visited Fayetteville on Jan. 28. He was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

He is the third commitment or the 2024 class and the second visitor from the weekend to do so. Defensive lineman Dion Stutts pledged to the Razorbacks on Saturday.