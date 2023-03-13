Arkansas, here’s an easy little word game to start your week off with a win

Let's play Obfuscation, a game in which I give you definitions of one common word and then you recognize that word, if you can.
Today's word contains four letters and can be a verb or a noun. The English noun predates the 12th century.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ A low, contemptible or pitiable person.
◼️ The thread of a male screw.
◼️ A sharp-pointed spiral tool used for boring wood or soft stone.
◼️ To extract information or a secret by adroit questioning or by pleading or persuading.
◼️ A long spiral or coiled tube connected with the head of a still, in which the vapor is condensed.
◼️ The spiral part of a corkscrew.
◼️ The invisible destroyer that flies in the night in William Blake's "The Sick Rose."
Our March 6 word was "bird." I'll print today's answer March 20, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com