OPINION

Arkansas, here’s an easy little word game to start your week off with a win

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:10 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Let's play Obfuscation, a game in which I give you definitions of one common word and then you recognize that word, if you can.

Today's word contains four letters and can be a verb or a noun. The English noun predates the 12th century.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A low, contemptible or pitiable person.

 ◼️ The thread of a male screw.

 ◼️ A sharp-pointed spiral tool used for boring wood or soft stone.

 ◼️ To extract information or a secret by adroit questioning or by pleading or persuading.

 ◼️ A long spiral or coiled tube connected with the head of a still, in which the vapor is condensed.

 ◼️ The spiral part of a corkscrew.

 ◼️ The invisible destroyer that flies in the night in William Blake's "The Sick Rose."

Our March 6 word was "bird." I'll print today's answer March 20, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

