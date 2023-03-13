Arkansas’ unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4% in January

The unemployment rate in Arkansas held at 3.4% in January, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Monday.

The state’s civilian labor force rose by 478 in January with 1,242 more Arkansans employed compared to December 2022 and 764 fewer unemployed. The labor force participation rate was unchanged between December 2022 and January 2023, at 57.4%, the state reported.

Compared to January 2022, there were 11,599 additional employed Arkansans. The unemployment rate is up two-tenths of a percentage point, with 2,787 more classified as unemployed. The state’ labor force participation rate is up one-tenth of a percentage point, from 57.3% to 57.4% since January 2022.

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs declined by 12,300 in January to total 1.3 million with most of the losses seasonal. The trade, transportation, and utilities category lost 4,900 jobs after the Christmas season while government jobs dropped 3,400, "due in large part to the winter break at public colleges and universities," the report said. The manufacturing category saw an increase of 900 jobs.

The U.S. joblessness rate declined to 3.4% in January, down from 3.5% in December.



