Astronauts return home from 5-month expedition





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Four space station astronauts who spent more than five months in space returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Led by NASA's Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.

Spotlights from the recovery vessels flashed over the descending capsule lighting it up in the night sky as it made its soft water landing at 16 mph after slowing down from its orbital velocity of 17,500 mph just one hour earlier.

It hit temperatures near 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit while hitting the atmosphere and experiencing 3-5 G's of force. The capsule was raised onto a recovery vessel just 30 minutes after splashdown, with hatch opening soon after allowing its passengers to breathe normal planetary air again for the first time since last fall before exiting Endurance.

The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked to the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station's other crew members.

Earlier in the week, high wind and waves in the splashdown zones kept them at the station a few extra days. Their replacements arrived more than a week ago.

"That was one heck of a ride," Mann radioed moments after splashdown. "We're happy to be home."





The quartet of Mann, fellow NASA astronaut and pilot Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina climbed aboard Endurance and detached from the forward-facing port of the ISS's Harmony module at 2:20 a.m. leaving behind the remaining crew of seven on the station.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio was on coms on the station as the spacecraft crept slowly away saying, "magnificent sunset departure. You guys look great. Great job up here, we're going to miss you. Godspeed."

Mann thanked NASA and SpaceX for their support during the stay saying, "It has been your tireless efforts and attention to detail that has made this mission successful. I can't tell you how great it feels to be part of such an incredible team. And to the crew on board the International Space Station, you've got it, you make us proud, we'll be following along on your mission. And to our friends and family, thank you for following along and being a part of our mission. It has been a privilege to add to the legacy. Semper fidelis."

Mann, Cassada and Kikina completed their first-ever trip to space while Wakata had flown on four previous missions.

"It is absolutely overwhelming to back away from the International Space Station and gain some perspective on the place we called home for almost half a year," Cassada said.

The trip home marked the end of the fifth operational crew flight for SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It was the second flight of Crew Dragon Endurance that first went to space for Crew-3 in 2021.

Remaining behind at the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one from the United Arab Emirates.

Wakata, Japan's spaceflight champion, now has logged more than 500 days in space over five missions dating back to NASA's shuttle era.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcia Dunn of The Associated Press and by Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel (TNS).

From left to right, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata smile inside the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard a recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Fla., following a five-month mission on the International Space Station, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (NASA/Keegan Barber)









