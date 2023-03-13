Benton County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 27

Applebee's

528 N. 47th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food debris on inside of microwaves along main line. Floor tiles throughout kitchen and prep area cracked and broken holding water.

Circle K

3301 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No date-marking on packaged sides that are packaged in the store.

Noncritical violations: None

Colton's Steakhouse

4700 W. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: Accumulation of residue on inside of ice machine.

Noncritical violations: Frozen steaks being thawed on prep table. Employees wearing wristwatches and other wrist jewelry. Dry storage flooring damaged, water buildup beneath flooring.

Domino's

105 S. Dixieland St., Suite D, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available for mechanical warewashing machine. Permit not posted in customer view.

El Campesino Supermercado & Restaurant

1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Barbacoa being held in hot-holding at 112 degrees. Prepared food in containers in walk-in cooler not labeled with date-marking.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Meat thawing uncovered in walk-in cooler. Bags of onions being stored on floor, and boxes of meat being stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Fast Lane Entertainment

1117 N. Dixieland St., Lowell

Critical violations: Employee eating pizza behind bar with plate of food next to clean glasses, and employee drinks in unapproved containers on drink station at time of inspection. No signage at handwashing sink in back of kitchen. Marinara being held at 112 degrees and nacho cheese being held at 133 degrees in hot-holding. Milk in refrigerator being held at 51 degrees. Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Krispy Kreme

1502 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certificate on file is expired. No one was able to provide proof of certification during the inspection. Accumulation of mold beside gasket of walk-in cooler. A pipe burst during cold weather and there is still a leak that leaves water on the floor in storage area.

La Carreta Kitchen

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 7, Lowell

Critical violations: No hand towels at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

McDonald's

503 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Open container of fryer cleaner sitting on ledge above food and fryer.

Noncritical violations: None

Rick's Bakery, Inc.

4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: Squeeze and spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Smith And Betts Barbecue

1100 Rocky Dell Road N.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hot water on the food truck due to a pipe busting.

Core violations: None

Subway

1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One worker is wearing bracelets on both wrists and rings on both hands.

Tacos El Cholo

151 W. Rose St., Avoca

Priority violations: Packages of raw beef, eggs and package of raw bacon stored on a shelf over a shelf that had ready-to-eat foods. Precooked beef at 52 degrees and sliced tomatoes at 53 degrees on ice that also held items that were being cooled down.

Priority foundation violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer. No test strips.

Core violations: None

Feb. 28

Cronuts Donuts

1313 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: Kolaches in display shelves at 84 degrees. Sausage in cold-hold unit in prep kitchen is 47 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 08/31/22.

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Child's potty training toilet stored in dry storage.

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd, Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: Uncovered pans of raw chicken on floor of large walk-in cooler. Single-use glove with sauce and spices on it had been used and left on prep table to be used again.

Priority foundation violations: No certified food manager available.

Core violations: Pans of chicken stored on floor of large walk-in cooler. Cardboard being used to line shelves in small walk-in cooler. Small growth on plastic chute of ice maker. Wall by handsink and ice machine is coated in dust.

Hissho Sushi and Craft Beer Bar

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Container of rice on sushi prep table at 84 degrees, using time as a control and no time markings on container to indicate four hours beyond the time the rice was removed from temperature control.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee's unapproved beverage above food prep table in kitchen. Fish thawing in reduced oxygen packaging with instructions on package indicating to remove from ROP packaging immediately prior to thawing under refrigeration. No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing bucket. Rice scoop stored next to rice cooker in container of water at 82 degrees.

Kids For The Future

3307 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Takashimura Hibachi

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sushi rice with vinegar and sugar at 62 degrees without an approved variance.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink near dish area and food prep area.

Core violations: None

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floors under and around equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Walls, particularly near warewash area, have an accumulation of food residue. Ice buildup on back of fans in walk-in freezer. Walk-in freezer door does not close tightly. Coving below three-compartment sink is coming off the wall, allowing water to drip behind it.

March 1

Burntsugars

105 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Sept. 30, 2022.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels provided at handwashing sink closest to large warewashing sink. No hand soap provided at handsink closest to large warewashing sink.

Core violations: There is layer of ice at least 3 inches thick under the dunnage rack and a column of ice at least 18 inches tall on top of the dunnage rack that is located under the fans of the standalone walk-in freezer.

Fajitas El Rey

1724 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager available.

Golden Kettle Corn

17169 Peterson Road, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Test strips did not match the sanitizer. The water source is hooked up to a 12-volt battery.

Core violations: None

Gravette Nutrition

127 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Greer Lingle Middle School

901 N. 13th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Floor tiles under and around storeroom freezers broken and cracked.

Joe Mathias Elementary

1609 N. 24th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Damaged cans of food items present on can rack.

Core violations: None

March 2

Checos Tacos

203 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Priority violations: Two loose pill capsules above small prep table.

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink blocked by equipment at time of inspection.

Core violations: None

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fried egg rolls stored in cardboard box. There is a lime scale buildup on dish machine.

McDonald's

2601 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand towels not available at handwashing sink.

Core violations: None

Moe's Southwest Grill

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Soiled wiping cloths being kept on countertop.

Panda Express

319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Water leaking from ceiling in drive-through section. Water is being collected in buckets.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: Large bucket labeled "Nail acrylic" is being used to store raw chicken.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood and on the vent hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris, residue and dust. Inside of microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease.

The Final Score

1919 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 9/30/22.

Core violations: None

The Witching Hour

704 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Mac and cheese at 133 degrees in hot-hold unit. Cheese dip at 130 degrees in hot-hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

March 3

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of food grime on inside door of walk-in cooler. Large amount of food spilled on floor of walk-in freezers.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Front hand sink is currently turned off due to pipes leaking.

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Food items in bottom of prep table were above 44-45 degrees. Gaskets/seals are coming off two of the prep cooler doors and another door is coming off of hinge.

Wok N Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handsink blocked by dirty dishes.

Core violations: Quat test strips not available. Grease and food buildup under grill and around upright freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 27 -- Arby's, 111 S. Dixieland Road, Lowell; Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville; Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Feb. 28 -- Coleman Hospitality Group, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, Suite 106, Bentonville; Happy Hearts And Hands Childcare, 2703 N. 13th St., Rogers; Lenny's Grill & Subs, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Plaza At Highlands Crossing, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista; Sunshine School And Development, 3400 N. Woods Lane, Rogers; Sushiboi, 1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Supercenter - Fuel Center, 4206 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

March 1 -- For The Love, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; Honey Baked Ham Company And Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville

March 2 -- Chick-fil-A, 2601 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Frank Tillery Elementary, 621 W. Elm St., Rogers; Rogers East Side Elementary, 505 E. New Hope Road, Rogers

March 3 -- Casey's General Store, 1531 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Coleman's Children's Academy, 103 E. Presidential Drive, Lowell; Friendship Pediatric Services, 212 S. Lincoln St., Lowell; Reagan Elementary, 3904 W. Olive St., Rogers; Grace Hill Elementary, 901 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Third Space Coffee, 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville