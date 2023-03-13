Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden on Monday told U.S. residents the nation's financial systems are sound, following the swift and stunning collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

"American can have confidence that the banking system is safe," he said from the Roosevelt Room before a trip to the West Coast. "Your deposits will be there when you need them."

The president, speaking from the Roosevelt Room shortly before U.S. markets opened, said he'd seek to hold those responsible and pressed for better oversight and regulation of larger banks. And he promised no losses would be borne by taxpayers.

The assurances came as part of an expansive emergency lending program intended to prevent a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the economy as a whole. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Another beleaguered bank, First Republic Bank, announced Sunday that it had bolstered its financial health by gaining access to funding from the Fed and JPMorgan Chase.

Regulators in the U.S. rushed to close Silicon Valley Bank on Friday when it experienced a traditional bank run, where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. It is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

The developments left markets jittery as trading began Monday. The Asian and European markets fell but not dramatically. U.S. stock indexes were down about 1% at the start of the trading day.

In an effort to shore up confidence in the banking system, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money.

"This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth," the agencies said in a joint statement.

Under the plan, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those whose holdings exceed the $250,000 insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday.