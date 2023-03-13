Black newspaper publisher Duke became anti-lynching activist

Jesse Chisholm Duke established Black newspapers the Montgomery Herald and the Pine Bluff Herald, where he published anti-lynching articles and assisted Ida B. Wells in challenging the enforcement of state laws about lynchings.

Duke was born into slavery on March 7, 1853. He was raised on a plantation near Cahaba, Ala. At 10 years old, he became the hired servant for a family of French refugees. The family's eldest daughter was a teacher and the first person to educate Duke.

In the 1870s, Duke became a teacher and also owned a grocery store. Duke married Willie Evelyn Black, who came from a family of respected businessmen. Duke and his wife were a financially well-off couple, which allowed their children to attend private school, a prospect most Black families could not afford.

In the 1880s, Duke became the publisher and editor of a Black newspaper called the Montgomery Herald. He wrote an editorial about the false accusations of rape that led to a local lynching. In his article, Duke discussed how a local white mob's recent lynching was based on their discovery that the two parties were having a consensual affair.

He suggested that white mobs were all too willing to use the excuse of rape to justify the lynching of educated Black men making social strides. The white townspeople threatened Duke with violence, most likely in the form of lynching, in response to his article. He was forced to leave Montgomery.

After fleeing Montgomery, Duke settled in Pine Bluff, Ark. Duke became the editor of another Black newspaper when the Republican changed its name to the Hornet. He remained editor until the Hornet suspended operations in 1885. In 1889, Duke became editor and publisher of the Echo, another Black newspaper in Pine Bluff.

In 1900, Duke established his own newspaper, the Pine Bluff Weekly Herald. He and his family became well-respected in Pine Bluff. As a member of the Black middle-class, Duke built a large home three miles outside the city limits and became involved in church activities along with civic and social organizations.

Duke used his influence to assist Ida B. Wells, a fellow Black journalist and anti-lynching activist, in challenging the enforcement of state laws about lynching. The response in Montgomery to Duke's articles foreshadowed the response that Wells received in Memphis. Wells also wrote anti-lynching articles in the Memphis Free Speech. She examined the rape-lynching paradigm and further connected the use of these lynchings to efforts to terrorize Black communities and reinforce white supremacy in the South.

Duke wrote anti-lynching articles that criticized white journalists for turning a blind eye to the epidemic of white men fathering children with Black women without taking care of them. He condemned the courts for choosing all-white juries that supplied the convict labor system with a wealth of Black men. Duke also led the Alabama Colored Press Association, Alabama's first state organization of Black newspaper editors, when it was first established.

In 1905, Duke's son, architectural engineer Charles Sumner Duke, became the first Black graduate in mathematics at Harvard University.

On Jan. 23, 1916, Duke died in Chicago, Ill., at the age of 63. On Jan. 27, 1916, he was buried in Pine Bluff. The Library of Congress now has the 1886 to 1887 issues of the Montgomery Herald in its collection.

---

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.EncyclopediaofArkansas.net -- Pine Bluff Weekly Herald; www.EncyclopediaofArkansas.net -- Charles Sumner Duke (1879–1952); www.Wikipedia.org -- Jesse Duke; www.Wikipedia.org -- List of African-American newspapers in Alabama; www.TheHistorymakers.org -- Amy Tate Billingsley Biography; www.Ancestry.co.uk -- Harrison Reed "Harry" Duke; DuRocher, K. (August 25, 2016). Ida B. Wells: Social Activist and Reformer. (pg. 65). Routledge; Image Credit: www.EncyclopediaofArkansas.net.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.