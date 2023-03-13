Clinton Foundation adds two new staff members to management team

The Clinton Foundation announced on Monday that two new people have joined the Clinton Presidential Center’s management staff.

Cheryl B. Gittens is the Senior Director of Learning Programs and Partnerships, a new position at the Foundation.

Faith McGown will serve as Director of Development, replacing Callista Ross, who went to work for the Teach for America program.

Gittens and McGown will be headquartered in Little Rock.

According to Monday's announcement, Gittens' focus is "on developing inclusive and equitable programs that are responsive to the needs of the Clinton Center’s community, partners, and visitors;" strategically integrating principles from President Bill Clinton’s lifetime of public service and the Clinton Foundation's ongoing work; and directing data-driven processes to maximize program efficiency and impact.

She comes to the Foundation after working at at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in various administrative positions, including Associate Vice Provost of Faculty and Staff Affairs and Assistant Vice Provost for Student Diversity and Scholarship Programs. Gittens was also an Interim Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer. She earned a doctor of education in higher education administration at George Washington University and social work degrees from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

McGown provides strategic leadership and management of fundraising efforts to strengthen and expand philanthropic support for the Clinton Center’s operations and programs. In addition, she manages "a significant portfolio of individual and institutional donors," according to Tuesday's announcement.

She has more than 30 years of experience supporting the mission and financial goals of nonprofit and corporate organizations by securing individual, corporate, and foundation financial support, according to the Clinton Foundation. Her work experience includes sales and marketing, public and media relations, and event development and management strategy.

McGown earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. Recently, she completed the Inner MBA program, a nine-month online immersion for entrepreneurs, executives and employees who believe business is a force for good in the world and want to achieve success while making a difference.

She began her professional career in print and broadcast journalism.