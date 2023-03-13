Crash kills male in Washington County

One person died and another was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

The identity and age of the deceased male was not included in the report.

Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on West Don Tyson Parkway in Washington County about 7 p.m. when he crossed the centerline.

According to the report, Joyce Venable, 76, was traveling westbound when she was struck head-on by the man's Honda Accord.

Venable was injured and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Springdale police said weather and road conditions were cloudy, rainy and wet.