Diamond Hogs move up in latest coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved two places in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday following a 4-0 week.

The Razorbacks (13-2) are ranked sixth in this week’s poll, matching their highest ranking of the season. Arkansas was ranked eighth the past two weeks.

It is the 80th consecutive coaches poll to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 35 of the last 36 polls.

Arkansas defeated Army 7-5 last Tuesday, and won a weekend series over Louisiana Tech by a combined score of 28-11. The Razorbacks scheduled to play five home games this week — twice against UNLV beginning Tuesday, and the SEC series opener against Auburn beginning Friday.

Nine SEC teams are ranked in this week’s poll, including the top four teams — No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 4 Florida. Also ranked from the SEC are Vanderbilt (8), South Carolina (14), Texas A&M (15) and Alabama (22).

Auburn, ranked 25th last week, fell out of the poll following a home series loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Oklahoma State is ranked 13th and TCU is ranked 18th. The Razorbacks lost 18-6 to TCU and defeated Oklahoma State 18-1 at the College Baseball Showdown last month.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 13

1. LSU (15-1)

2. Tennessee (14-3)

3. Ole Miss (14-2)

4. Florida (15-3)

5. Wake Forest (15-2)

6. Arkansas (13-2)

7. Louisville (14-1)

8. Vanderbilt (12-5)

9. Stanford (10-5)

10. Virginia (14-1)

11. East Carolina (12-3)

12. UCLA (12-3)

13. Oklahoma State (14-3)

14. South Carolina (16-1)

15. Texas A&M (12-4)

16. Virginia Tech (12-4)

17. North Carolina State (14-2)

18. TCU (9-6)

19. Texas Tech (14-3)

20. North Carolina (12-5)

21. Florida State (11-4)

22. Alabama (15-2)

23. Campbell (12-2)

24. Boston College (12-2)

25. Southern Miss (10-5)

Dropped Out: Oregon State (22), Auburn (25)