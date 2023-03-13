EDITORIAL: Hello 2028, nice to see you finally

Hello you all. How are things in the Year of Our Lord 2028? We sure would like to be with y'all, if for only a few hours, and a few searches of Google, if you still have Google in 2028.

Ah, to know now what y'all know. Like the last five Super Bowl winners, the over-unders and exact scores. Oh, and a couple of print-outs of March Madness brackets circa 2023-2027 would be great. We could feign humility at picking perfect brackets five years in a row--if we could only feign humility.

Oh yes, intros: This is your cousin 2023 calling. More specifically, early 2023.

You'll remember us, only five years before you. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was starting off her gubernatorial run in our time. And she started it with an education reform law called LEARNS, which stands for something, but mostly it stands for helping students get out of bad schools.

Surely you still remember all of that. It's only been five years.

We come calling because we keep hearing about how bad LEARNS will be for schools in the future. For example, it will segregate schools. It will lead to school closures. It will violate the separation of church and state. All of which we heard before, when aginners were against charter schools. Of course, charter schools led to no such an apocalypse. But those arguments are being re-run. (Old habits are hard to break.)

We wonder, for those of you in 2028: Has LEARNS been the end of public education in Arkansas? Surely y'all know.

We were told, back in 2023, that allowing families to use their portion of tax dollars to send their kids to something other than the traditional local public schools would devastate Arkansas communities. That is: First the money would be taken out of schools to educate children elsewhere, then local schools would shrivel and die, districts would be consolidated, and then that would lead to communities drying up. Jobs lost. Businesses shuttered. Mascots retired.

Opponents of LEARNS said local schools would be "defunded" and "crippled" by the law. One legislator in 2023 said the new law--well, new to us--would "dismantle" the public schools.

Wow. That's disconcerting.

And the part of LEARNS that repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act (which made it more difficult, pre-2023, for principals to fire bad teachers) would remove workplace protections for teachers. And maybe even lead to a teacher shortage--no matter the significant raises Gov. Sanders gave teachers.

Surely by 2028, all of this will be shaken out. And we can either 1) Look around at the barren landscape as it sizzles amid the wasteland left behind, or 2) Admire the changes that have allowed parents and families more choice in where to send their children--and more ability to avoid bad schools.

Maybe in 2028 you folks could make an effort to remember these points, these predictions of doom, these arguments against reform. In case there is more reform being proposed in your time which use the same arguments.

And maybe, if we can only remember, we could re-print this editorial.