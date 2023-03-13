Fayetteville looking to tap into pickleball craze by renovating tennis courts at Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pickleball is a big "dill" these days, and Fayetteville Parks staff hope to meet some residential demand by converting a few of the tennis courts at Wilson Park.

The park has four junior tennis courts striped as makeshift pickleball courts and five full-sized tennis courts. People often use all of the courts to play pickleball, regardless of whether they're striped for it, according to a study by parks staff.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It's played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Singles or doubles players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, according to USA Pickleball. It's the fastest-growing sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The idea is to convert the Wilson Park courts on the west side -- the four junior courts and one full-sized tennis court -- into regulation-sized pickleball courts, staff told the resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on March 6. The four full-sized tennis courts to the east would remain.

The project could result in eight pickleball courts, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent. The tennis courts are at "the end of their life," he said.

"There are some variables in how it could be laid out and features such as seating and low fencing that will affect costs," Jack said.

The four tennis courts to the east need resurfacing and fence work, and the two practice walls need to be refurbished, he said. The project also would put lights at the basketball court, Jack said. The four tennis courts to the east have lights, and the new pickleball courts would get lights if the budget allows, he said.

Estimated cost of the project is about $700,000, Jack said. The estimate is preliminary because there's no design yet, he said. For instance, staff have looked into fencing costs that have been higher than expected, and the project would involve a lot of fence work, Jack said.

Staff did a study to see how often park visitors were using the courts for pickleball. Game cameras were placed west and east of the courts, taking a photo every five minutes after detecting movement. Court use was monitored from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 to Jan. 9.

The study showed users played pickleball 79 ½ hours of the time versus 47 hours for tennis. Pickleball also averaged more players per day, with 5.7 against 4.3 for tennis. The study excluded six days when there were no players because of weather or holidays.

All of the makeshift pickleball courts were occupied at some point on four of the 29 days, and on two of those four days, pickleball players used the tennis courts. All five tennis courts were occupied once.

Park planner Zach Foster did the study and acknowledged it was taken during the coldest time of the year.

"With that being said, while numbers are going to be low and maybe not representative, I would argue they're even more representative because those are the dedicated people, not the passive persons," he said.

The makeshift pickleball courts at Wilson Park represent the only city-owned facility for the sport. Pickleball lines are drawn on the basketball court at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center, but the court surfacing doesn't provide a good bounce for the ball, according to parks staff. There are also plans to eventually install two to six pickleball courts at Gulley Park.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on March 6 asked staff to compile more information on funding sources to build the pickleball courts at Wilson Park to present at its April 3 meeting.

PLAYING AROUND

Fayetteville resident Mike Lemaster, 76, said he learned to play the sport with his son five years ago by drawing chalk lines and lowering the net at the Walker Park tennis courts. He said he drives to Springdale's Recreation Center five to seven mornings each week to play with 30 to 40 other people. Lemaster plays at other spots around the region and carries a tape measure with him in case he needs to lower nets.

Lemaster said he and a group of others have practically begged Fayetteville to build pickleball courts for years and have always been told the city would consider their requests. He said repurposing the courts at Wilson Park is a good start, but it would be several months away from happening, at best.

"You mention building a bike trail, and they're all over it," Lemaster said. "I don't blame them -- they've got money and they've got grants. The Walton grandkids are big into biking. That's the joke in the pickleball community -- 'I hope the Walton grandkids learn to play pickleball, then there'd be pickleball courts all over Northwest Arkansas.'"

There are a few other pickleball courts in the city, either privately owned or owned by the school district. McNair Middle School has three pickleball courts. The public can use them after 6 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends, but parking is limited. The Fayetteville Athletic Club has two, and use requires a paid membership. Summerhill Racquet & Athletic Club has three outdoor pickleball courts that are free to members and cost $10 per person to use for nonmembers. JJ's Live has four courts open in spring and summer.

Springdale's Recreation Center on Cambridge Street has a sports court with two basketball goals and lines painted for pickleball. Pickleball also can be played at The Jones Center. The city will present a new bond referendum to voters May 9 that would have pickleball courts added to several city-owned facilities if approved.

Rogers is building a lighted pickleball complex with eight courts at Mount Hebron Park. There are also pickleball courts at the city's Activity Center.

Bentonville uses basketball courts at the Community Center and tennis courts at Citizens Park for pickleball. There are also eight pickleball courts at Osage Park, which isn't a city park but a space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation. The city plans to build a lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Creekside Park.

Molly Claire Parker, a University of Arkansas student from Searcy, returns a shot Friday, March 10, 2023, while playing pickleball with a friend in Wilson Park in Fayetteville. The cityâ€™s parks department is considering turning some of the tennis courts at the park into regulation-sized pickleball courts. Demand is high and the city has no courts built specifically for pickleball, according to parks staff. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

