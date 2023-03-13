OPINION | STEVE STRAESSLE: For those lost

We stood under the windows of our alma mater, though it was late at night. We'd graduated only five years earlier and were either finishing college or just starting our first real jobs. We gathered in the shadows and a window above us opened.

It was Father Tribou.

"What do you boys want? It's late."

Our class president, Marvin, spoke up. "Sorry, Father. We're here to sing the alma mater for Scotty."

A pause from above. "Go ahead."

I kind of ducked in back so my new boss wouldn't know I was out so late on a school night. We linked up and sang. When we finished, Father Tribou said, "Well done. Now, go home, boys."

Last week, I stood under those same windows with Marvin. It'd been 30 years since we sang that song and now Marvin serves on the school board while I sit in Fr. Tribou's old office. We talked about that night.

Fr. Tribou was an English teacher, one who embraced the opportunity to leave indelible marks upon the souls of students. One such mark was John Donne's Meditation 17 that he had us memorize as boys.

You remember it. "No man is an island, entire of itself ..." It continues, "... any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind ..." Then, the clutch line, "... never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."

At the time, death was far away.

Scotty, our classmate, was lost in Little Rock's brutal year of 1993 when the city's murder record was set, to be broken only last year. Since then, his classmates have better understood the reverberations that deaths unleash. Murder anywhere toggles the switch on the stepbrothers of grief and revenge.

These reverberations shudder through those left behind. In a city like Little Rock, we ask ourselves rhetorical questions. Are we safe? Should we not venture out?

We make jokes about avoiding parts of town after hours.

But the real reverberations are lasting. I remember the school's physics teacher once explaining that if you dropped a pebble in the middle of Lake Maumelle, waves, though imperceptible, would reach every shore.

That's what death in a city like Little Rock does. Though we may not be fully aware of who was lost, we feel what was lost: Safety. Confidence. Family.

The reality of Donne's meditation transcends the continents of time. Every death diminishes us, diminishes our city. It does so because Little Rock's social fabric is woven tight.

Little Rock is no island. Its lifeblood courses through every neighborhood.

Every year at this time, we think of Scotty and other classmates we lost. We mourn the day they left. More, we mourn the years now vacant.

Fr. Tribou called me to his office the next day. He didn't ask if I'd been present for the gathering under his window.

He simply said, "Last night, I heard the most beautiful song I've ever heard sung." A tribute not to us, but to the one who was missing.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.