Freeze warnings issued for much of the state until Tuesday, forecasters say

A freeze warning has been issued for much of the state until Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said on Monday.

“Recently, we’ve had a drastic pattern change after a mild winter,” said John Lewis, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

Northern Arkansas is expected to see temperatures well into the 20s, Lewis said, and those farther south in the state might see temperatures in the 30s.

“The potential for a widespread freeze is becoming likely Tuesday morning across the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, and over portions of northeast Arkansas on Wednesday morning,” a hazardous weather outlook issued Monday by the weather service said.

A freeze warning has been issued for Monday night, covering most of northeastern, northern and central parts of the state, a tweet from the weather service said.

“A watch is like a yellow light; people should take caution because the conditions are there,” Lewis said.“A warning is the green light; we are confident and people should get ready.”

A tweet from the weather service said that a warning consists of “temperatures 32 degrees or colder for several hours over a widespread area during the growing season.”

The forecaster said that temperatures are not abnormal, but — given the mild winter — things are already budding.

“We’re not looking for winter weather or travel impacts. This is mainly an agricultural warning or maybe exposed pipes could be affected,” Lewis said.

“If you have sensitive outdoor plants, it would be a good idea to bring them inside or cover them up,” the tweet from the weather service said.

Little Rock, near the metro area, could see temperatures in the 30s while areas outside but near the city could drop to the upper 20s on Monday night, the meteorologist said.

“Another frost and/or freeze potential will be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings over portions, to much, of Arkansas,” the hazardous weather outlook said.

There is a chance of rain in parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, which will be followed by more freezes, a forecast from the office in North Little Rock said.

“The second round in the next part of the week and weekend could be colder,” Lewis said.