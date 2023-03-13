Gravette library plans free classes on computer basics

GRAVETTE -- A Computer Basics program is returning to the Gravette Public Library, beginning April 5.

The nine-week series will be held in the library's Learning Center each Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Seating is limited, and registration is required. Anyone interested in registering for these computer classes may stop by the library or call 479-787-6955. A registration link will also be available on the library's website and Facebook page.

The library received a 2019 Libraries Lead With Digital Skills award and a Spotlight Award from the American Library Association and the Public Library Association in recognition of its Computer Basics program.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. S.E.