Gravette library plans free classes on computer basics

by Susan Holland | Today at 5:00 a.m.

GRAVETTE -- A Computer Basics program is returning to the Gravette Public Library, beginning April 5.

The nine-week series will be held in the library's Learning Center each Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Seating is limited, and registration is required. Anyone interested in registering for these computer classes may stop by the library or call 479-787-6955. A registration link will also be available on the library's website and Facebook page.

The library received a 2019 Libraries Lead With Digital Skills award and a Spotlight Award from the American Library Association and the Public Library Association in recognition of its Computer Basics program.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. S.E.

Print Headline: Gravette library plans free computer classes

