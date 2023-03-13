Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gravette library to hold microgreens workshop Saturday

by Susan Holland | Today at 5:00 a.m.

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library will hold a microgreens workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the library's Learning Center.

Space is limited, and registration is required. People interested in attending this workshop are requested to stop by the library or call 479-787-6955 to register or use the registration link on the library's Facebook page or Gravette Community Calendar.

Each participating family will receive a microgreens kit that contains a tray, dehydrator mat, misting bottle, seeds, plant food and instructions.

This event is part of the Grow It -- Cook It -- Save It program offered by the library and supported by a Penguin Random House Small & Rural Libraries Grant.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. S.E.

Print Headline: Library to hold microgreens workshop

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT