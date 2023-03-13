Gravette library to hold microgreens workshop Saturday

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library will hold a microgreens workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the library's Learning Center.

Space is limited, and registration is required. People interested in attending this workshop are requested to stop by the library or call 479-787-6955 to register or use the registration link on the library's Facebook page or Gravette Community Calendar.

Each participating family will receive a microgreens kit that contains a tray, dehydrator mat, misting bottle, seeds, plant food and instructions.

This event is part of the Grow It -- Cook It -- Save It program offered by the library and supported by a Penguin Random House Small & Rural Libraries Grant.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. S.E.