



Happy birthday, March 13: Welcome to your year of amplification. You'll feed energy to the best things you've got going — your talents, the most sustaining relationships and other high-yielding investments. You'll connect with your body and emotions at a level you haven't experienced before and become increasingly powerful over your circumstances.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It will save you time, money and energy to rigorously check your facts. An opinion you took for fact might be nothing more than an unsubstantiated feeling, and to act on it would be a waste at best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The way things are now is how they have always been and not how they will always be. Slow change is change. Keep the faith and keep going, even if it's a tiny step, or even just a lean in your desired direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Completion gives you energy because it reduces the amount of open loops running at the back of your mind. When you finish something today, it will be the push that helps you gain a whole new momentum.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If the things that concern you are unpredictable and out of your control, worrying is pointless. Today, your favorite distraction is not so much an indulgence as a tool to get you thinking along a more positive track.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick around too long in one place today and you'll get advice, directions and maybe more bossing around than you'd prefer. Get busy on your own thing so the know-it-alls can't catch you. The best directions to follow are the ones you give yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "I have been a cloud, a river, and the air," says Thich Nhat Hanh. You have also taken many forms in this lifetime and will benefit from reflecting on a few of them today. Give yourself credit for how far you've come.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Self-discovery is different from other quests. It's not like you set sail to see what's out there in the big world. Rather, you set sail assuming you're in a boat and are surprised to find out this vehicle can actually fly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Giving back is the theme, though it should be noted that if you can't return help, favors or goodwill to the same ones who gave it to you, giving forward is the best way to give back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you're around people who don't understand what you do, you have to do more inner work to stay confident. Remind yourself every so often that your skill set is valuable and your contribution is significant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though fantasy versions of your goals may feel inspiring, ultimately, you're most motivated by what's doable. It's the step just above you that has you feeling willing to take a small risk or make a reasonable effort. Those will add up to your next win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You know a subject very well and are able to see meaning in even the small things about it. The opposite is also true. Things you don't know well will bore you — an invitation to either dive deeper or keep moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You strive to stay current and endeavor to keep freshening up your knowledge. Don't forget to include knowledge of yourself. Like the ocean, you are deep and ever-changing, and there is much to be discovered.

FINE, FRESH PASSIONS

No one is born with passions, values and beliefs. These are constructs we put together as we navigate life. The Sagittarius moon is an invitation to explore and, if so moved, to shift tracts. It takes guts to change your mind, your direction or anything that's not working for you. Don't worry, the world, and you, will adjust. Who you are is more vast than any construct.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Known for his portrayal of downtrodden characters, William H. Macy is anything but. With more than 100 movie and television credits, countless awards and the A-list clout to direct and produce his own projects, he must project his Piscean empathy to embody complex "lovable loser" types. Look for Macy next in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."



