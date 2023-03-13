Human foot taken to Rogers fire station, Sheriff’s Office investigating

ROGERS -- A foot believed to be human was taken Sunday to a Rogers fire station, said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Foster said the foot was found on John Hills Road in an unincorporated area in Benton County. Foster said the foot was given to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Foster said the Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

Foster said the foot was taken to Fire Station No. 7. at 3400 S. First St. Foster said his information didn't say how the foot was found.