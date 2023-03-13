Jonesboro police investigating shooting that killed one person

The Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man on Friday, the department said in a Facebook post.

Nicholas Childs of Jonesboro was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 600 block of Southwest Drive when officers arrived, the post said on Friday.

Childs was found dead at the scene, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro police, said Monday afternoon.

The investigation led by the criminal investigation division established that the two people involved in this crime knew each other, police said.

“This was not a random act of violence,” the post said.

“We have not arrested a suspect as of now; we are looking for a person of interest. No suspect name will be released at this time,” Smith said.

The police have asked that anyone with information contact the department by calling (870) 935-5657 or calling CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at (870) 935-STOP (7867).