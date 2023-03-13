Judge to decide whether 17-year-old accused in Little Rock slaying should face charge as adult

Nearly three years after one Pulaski County Circuit judge found that 17-year-old Malik Raheem Williams was "on a dangerous path to causing serious injury to himself or others," the Little Rock teenager is charged with capital murder, and a second circuit judge is preparing to decide whether he should face the charge in juvenile court.

Following a hearing on Friday, Judge Cathi Compton said she will rule in the coming days on where Williams will be tried.

Prosecutors have charged Williams as an adult in the September slaying of 20-year-old Calvin Watson, who was found shot dead behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a home at 7304 Dahlia Drive. Arrested the next day, Williams was 16 at the time. He's been jailed ever since.

Friday, Williams' lawyer Willard Proctor argued the teen should be given a chance and tried in juvenile court, telling the judge Williams has not had a meaningful opportunity at the rehabilitation programs in the juvenile-justice system. The teen, who has been diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder, dyslexia, anxiety and depression, did well at the programs he was able to attend during eight months in the Division of Youth Services, where he was sent after being found delinquent in April 2020 following arrests in 2018 for car break-ins and possession of a stolen car. But he also contracted covid while in custody which limited what he could do there, Proctor said.

Chief deputy prosecutor Kelly Ward asked Compton to retain jurisdiction of the proceedings, saying the judge should give significant weight to the findings of the juvenile judge who sent Williams to the Youth Services Division almost three years after the teen had repeatedly violated his probation. Judge Joyce Warren, now retired, described Williams as a "high-risk offender ... on a dangerous path to causing serious injury to himself or others," according to testimony.

Ward told Compton that prosecutors have evidence that Williams planned the shooting in advance and manipulated Watson into driving to an isolated area before shooting him.

Detective Rick Harmon told the judge that Williams became a suspect after Watson's pregnant girlfriend, Dejenae Lawson, 19, approached police at the murder scene and told investigators that she had been in the vehicle with Watson when Williams shot him.

Lawson said that the three of them had been at Watson's residence at the Auxora Arms apartment where he and Williams had argued.

She said Watson then agreed to give Williams a lift to Williams' grandmother's home on Cloverdale. Lawson said she had agreed to go with them, but that when she started to bring her 3-month-old baby, Williams told her not to because he was going to kill Watson, the detective testified.

Lawson left the baby, but went with them after trying to text Watson a warning, Harmon said.

She sat in the front passenger seat. Williams, in the back seat, directed Watson on how to get to their destination. But when they got to Ottenheimer Park, Williams asked to get out of the car. When Watson stopped, Williams shot him and got out of the car, which started moving forward, with Lawson bailing out of the vehicle before it hit the house, the detective said.

Police report that Williams and his mother, 38-year-old Marquita Brown, survived an unsolved shooting in March 2022 in southwest Little Rock.

According to a police report, Brown told police she had been called by a relative because her son had been shot in the area of 26th and South Cross streets. When she got to the area, someone fired into her car, hitting her in the leg and stomach. Police also found that four homes and two cars on South Cross had been struck by gunfire.

In January, Williams' half brother 17-year-old Carnelius Lamar Williams was fatally shot in front of a home at 7624 Depriest Road in Little Rock. Police subsequently arrested 19-year-old Derrick Bernard Jackson Jr. of Mabelvale on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges. Jackson is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail awaiting arraignment in circuit court.