NATO membership

Blackmail can take many forms, and if anyone here is following Finland's and Sweden's acceptance requests into NATO, it is interesting how Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary has learnt his lessons well from President Erdogan in Turkey, both NATO members.

Erdogan will not accept Sweden into NATO until Sweden deports certain Turkish citizens living in Sweden to Turkey. Now Orban, who is in trouble with the EU for not adhering to many of its democratic rules and finally lost a huge amount of monetary contributions, is preparing a delegation to visit Sweden to force Sweden's legislators to take back their words about Hungary no longer being a democracy but an autocracy. The Swedish press has indeed written about the loss of the private citizen's rights in Hungary, but those are not lies, those are facts. So far the Swedish government has made no comments about the upcoming visit to this form of blackmail.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Bold discrimination

Why do the corporate offices of the three "dollar stores" feel they have the right to discriminate against the elders and less agile? This is being done blatantly.

These stores sell heavy items like cleaning products and milk, yet it is no longer possible to take a cart with heavy items to your car because of the added 6-foot-high pole that keeps it in the store. So, now the only items us unagiles can buy there is a toothbrush and greeting card.

Again, how can these nationwide stores blatantly discriminate against a sizable portion of the population?There is no need to have wasted money on this old technology when our grocery stores have a wheel-locking mechanism that keeps the carts on the property. The dollar stores have needlessly just spent a fortune on old technology, hence practicing discrimination which will quickly result in a vast loss of revenue.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

Hands won't be idle

Now that Sarah Sanders rolled back protections regarding child labor laws in Arkansas, I have inquired about this via email to the governor. I am seeking to employ her children to paint the outside of my house over the summer. I am willing to provide them room and board in my backyard shed and feed them PB&J sandwiches once daily.

Idle hands are the devil's handiwork, so I will do best to keep them free from Satan.

RITA RITCHIE

North Little Rock