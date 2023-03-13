March Madness National Championship Odds: Houston, not Alabama, Favored to cut Down the Nets

March Madness is upon us!
Across the next three weeks, 68 teams will compete for the title of National Champion.
If you want to get in on the action, there are plenty of ways to bet on the tournament, but the best odds often come before the tournament even starts.
Let's check in on the market for this year's National Champion.
Kansas, Alabama, Houston, and Purdue are the No. 1 seeds for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.
Place your bets on the Men's NCAA Tournament on SI Sportsbook
No. 1-seeds have won 65% of the past 37 tournaments and eight of the last ten. A No. 1 seed has lost only once in the first round in the entire history of the tournament. That historic upset came in 2018 when No. 16 UMBC beat Virginia.
However, 2008 is the only year all four No. 1-seeds reached the Final Four (North Carolina, UCLA, Memphis, and Kansas).
Since 2012 the only true Cinderella team to win the National Championship was the University of Connecticut in 2014. They won the title as a No. 7 seed. The lowest seed to ever win the National Championship was Villanova in 1985 which was seeded No. 8.
March Madness National Champion Futures Odds
Houston Cougars +500
Alabama Crimson Tide +700
Kansas Jayhawks +900
Purdue Boilermakers+1000
Gonzaga Bulldogs +1300
Arizona Wildcats +1400
Texas Longhorns +1600
UConn Huskies +1600
Marquette Golden Eagles +1800
Baylor Bears+1800
Tennessee Volunteers +2000
Duke Blue Devils +2500
Creighton Bluejays +3000
Saint Mary's Gaels +3000
TCU Horned Frogs +3000
Kentucky Wildcats +3000
Texas A&M Aggies +4000
Indiana Hoosiers +4500
Virginia Cavaliers +4500
Kansas State Wildcats +4500
Xavier Musketeers +5000
Iowa Hawkeyes +5500
Michigan State Spartans +6000
Maryland Terrapins +6600
Iowa State Cyclones +7500
Texas A&M Aggies +7500
Arkansas Razorbacks +8000
Memphis Tigers +8000
San Diego State Aztecs +8000
Illinois Fighting Illini +10000
West Virginia Mountaineers +10000
Auburn Tigers +10000
Providence Friars +12500
USC Trojans +20000
Penn State Nittany Lions +22000
North Carolina State Wolfpack +25000
Northwestern Wildcats +25000
Utah State Aggies +25000
Arizona State Sun Devils +30000
Odds of +35000:
Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Drake
Odds of +50000:
Kent State, Furman, Charleston Cougars, Boise State, Iona Gaels, Massachusetts Minutemen, Mississippi State, Howard Bison
NOTE: Odds subject to change
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.