More counties named health shortage areas

Three more counties were defined as having high needs for primary care physicians last week by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Monroe, Drew and Phillips counties joined 10 other Arkansas counties defined as Health Professional Shortage Areas.

"This is very important because they allow the area to be eligible for a variety of state and federal workforce programs, such as National Health Service Corps Providers," Danyelle McNeill, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.

HPSAs, as described on the Health Resources and Services website, "can be geographic areas, populations, or facilities. These areas have a shortage of primary, dental or mental health care providers."

The website further breaks down HPSAs and their differences.

Monroe, Drew and Phillips counties are listed with four other counties as "high needs geographic HPSA," according to data provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration. The other counties on the list include Lafayette, Mississippi, Sevier and Woodruff counties.

Geographic HPSAs entail a shortage of providers for an entire group of people within a defined geographic area.

Data also shows that 40 of the state's 75 counties are designated population HPSAs for primary care. Each of the 40 counties is identified in the designation as a low-income population HPSA and as either non-rural, partially rural or rural.

A population HPSA is a shortage of providers for a specific group of people within a defined area. The website uses the examples of having a shortage of providers for low-income individuals or migrant farm workers.

A total of 54 units and clinics are designated as facility HPSAs with primary care shortages throughout various counties across the state.

A facility HPSA can be a public or nonprofit private medical facility, a correctional facility, a state/county mental hospital or another facility that serves a population or geographic area with a shortage of providers.

Once designated, each county or facility is given an HPSA score.

"An 'HPSA score' is a number that can change over time and ranges from 1-25 for primary care and mental health HPSAs and 1-26 for dental HPSAs," according to the National Rural Recruitment and Retention Network. "The higher the HPSA score, the greater the need."

Drew County has an HPSA score of 11. Monroe County has an HPSA score of 12. Phillips County has an HPSA score of 15.

Identifying these counties as qualifying HPSAs allows health care organizations in each county to use federal funding to recruit medical professionals, according to the Tuesday press release.

Officials with the health department said the federal funding can be used for hiring doctors, nurses, dentists and behavioral health care professionals for rural areas in need by offering student loan repayment.

The goal of the federal funding and identifying the shortage in these counties is to create a space where each county can recruit and retain health care providers and "ultimately increase access to medical care."

Applications for an HPSA designation by each of the three counties were submitted in November of 2022.

McNeill further explained the application process Thursday.

The required data points include population-to-provider ratio, percent of the population below the federal poverty level, infant health index and travel time to the nearest source of care outside of the HPSA designation area.

The process of identifying these shortages and working to correct them was first created by the National Health Service Corps.

McNeill said following approval, the counties can "promote job recruitment opportunities via [Office of Rural Health and Primary Care] list serve, [Health Resources and Services Administration] Workforce Connector and 3RNet."

The National Health Service Corps, the Nurse Corps and the Indian Health Service Loan Repayment Program each work with geographic, population and facilities HPSAs for primary care and mental health.