Mutants of the Monster micro-festival returns to North Little Rock

For the first four days in June, downtown North Little Rock will become a mecca for fans of the heaviest of heavy metal.

The eighth edition of Mutants of the Monster, a micro festival featuring underground, experimental and other forms of heavy rock, runs June 1-4 at various venues in the Argenta District. The lineup will have Little Rock doom metal champs Pallbearer performing their first hometown concert in two years. Also on the bill will be Yob of Eugene, Ore, Cave In of Massachusetts, 16 of Los Angeles, Thou, from Baton Rouge, Deadbird and Colour Design of Little Rock, Iowa’s Closet Witch and more.

Beyond the music, author Kim Kelly (“Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor”) and veteran music industry insider and Michael Alago will be part of a panel moderated by National Book Award-winning graphic novelist Nate Powell (“March, Books 1-3,” “Swallow Me Whole,” “Save It for Later”), who grew up in North Little Rock and also created the festival’s poster. A burlesque show and multiple art exhibits are part of the festivities as well.

There will also be workshops, including one with guitar pedal maker Eric Calvert of Texas.

Festival founder Christopher Terry is particularly stoked that the proceedings are taking place for the first time in downtown North Little Rock at spots like the Argenta Community Theater, Four Quarter Bar, the Elk’s Lodge and others.

“I know what our fans expect from the music, because that’s what draws them here,” he says. “But what I’m really excited about is their reaction to what we have created with the Argenta District. It’s a great area and people will be able to walk around outside and enjoy themselves and take in all of the events.”

More Mutants information can be found at Instagram, and Facebook. Updated ticket information will also be available at lastchancerecords.com, Terry says.



