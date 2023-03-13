Promoters of an act comprising onetime side musicians for the band Earth, Wind & Fire are using the band's name to sell concert tickets, a federal lawsuit claims. Georgia-based Substantial Music Group LLC and Indiana-based Stellar Communications Inc. are named as defendants in the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Earth, Wind & Fire IP LLC. Conceived by drummer and bandleader Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire churned out several hits in the 1970s and '80s. White died in 2016, leaving ownership of the group's name and trademarks to his sons. Three original members -- Maurice White's brother, Verdine White; Philip Bailey; and Ralph Johnson -- continue to tour as Earth, Wind & Fire under license. The plaintiffs claim that since about 2019, the companies hired musicians who played "for brief periods up to three decades previously" as well as others who had never played with Earth, Wind & Fire to perform songs that the real band made famous. At first, the band marketed shows using text and graphics similar to the authentic Earth, Wind & Fire trademark, logo and Egyptian-themed imagery, the suit states. After the real Earth, Wind & Fire demanded that the defendants cease and desist their "infringing conduct," the promoters "changed to less obvious but nevertheless still confusing uses of the original band's trademarks in later advertising," the suit states. "I bought tickets to see the Earth Wind and Fire concert and attend[ed] last night," said one consumer quoted in the suit. "It was just a band playing Earth Wind and Fire music. ... I want my money back!" The lawsuit demands that Substantial and Stellar immediately cease using the band's trademarks and deliver an accounting of all revenue derived from promotion of its concerts "for payment over to Plaintiff." The suit seeks unidentified damages and attorney's fees.

"Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox was out of town when her younger brother was arrested after a raid last week in New York City. Christopher Fox, 30, was in custody on $450,000 bail pending a court appearance today, according to the New York Department of Corrections database. "The NYPD's Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills," a spokesperson told the New York Post. "Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, ... which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics." Prosecutors said Thursday cocaine, heroin, oxycodone pills and amphetamines were found in his bedroom. Representatives for Julia Fox did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment. She was photographed at Paris Fashion Week, which ran through Tuesday. She was still out of town at the time of the raid, the Post reported.