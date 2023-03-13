FOOTBALL

Dolphins acquire CB Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday. The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal. The Rams went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl, and they've have been making changes to their roster this offseason. Los Angeles parted ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last month after one season. The Rams traded for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season after he spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville. Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

Commanders, DT reach deal

The Washington Commanders are keeping Daron Payne around, thanks to the second-biggest contract for a defensive tackle behind only seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald. The Commanders agreed to terms with Payne on a four-year contract worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract had not been announced. Payne led Washington with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season. The Commanders put the franchise tag worth $18.9 million on him last month in the hopes of working out a long-term agreement.

Giants keeping wide receiver

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will remain the New York Giants' longest-tenured player on the roster. A person with knowledge of the contract talks told The Associated Press on Sunday night the 30-year-old Shepard has agreed to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum of $1.16 million. Shepard had 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown, a 65-yarder in the season opener at Tennessee. For his career, he has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a career-best eight as a rookie.

BASKETBALL

McNeese hires Will Wade

Will Wade, who was fired last year by LSU because of alleged recruiting violations, has been hired as head men's coach at McNeese State. The hiring of Wade was announced by Athletic Director Heath Schroyer on Sunday, just days after former Cowboys coach John Aiken was fired following his second season. While Wade was a controversial figure at LSU and spawned an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program's alleged offering of improper benefits to players -- before the current Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era -- his teams were competitive. The Tigers won a SEC regular-season championship in 2019 and received bids to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

TENNIS

Ruud ousted by qualifier

Qualifier Cristian Garin of Chile shocked third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Sunday for his first win over a top-five player in nearly two years. Garin, ranked No. 97, had 39 winners while Ruud, ranked No. 4, managed just 15 winners against 29 unforced errors in a match that lasted 1 hour, 59 minutes. The 26-year-old Garin improved to 3-1 lifetime against Ruud, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, since they first met on tour in 2019 at Sao Paulo, Brazil. Cameron Norrie, the 2021 Indian Wells champion, rallied from a set and 3-0 down to defeat world No. 103 Taro Daniel 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2. The 10th-seeded Norrie improved to 11-3 lifetime at Indian Wells. Top American woman Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, rallied from a set down for the second consecutive match to beat 26th-seeded Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

HORSE RACING

Arabian Knight off Derby trail

Wagering has been suspended on Arabian Knight for the Derby's future wager after owner Amr Zedan announced the decision. Arabian Knight was the second choice on the morning line behind favorite Forte for the May 6 race. Purchased for $2.3 million as a 2-year-old, Arabian Knight won his debut by 7 1/4 lengths at Keeneland last November. He made his 3-year-old debut in the Southwest at Oaklawn in Hot Springs in January and won by 5 1/2 lengths.