Other Days





100 years ago

Mar. 13, 1923

The City Council last night passed an ordinance prohibiting the parking of vehicles on Broadway from Markham Street to Tenth Street except at the angle of 45 degrees and prohibiting the parking of vehicles on the east side of Spring Street from Markham to Second, the penalty for violating the ordinance being a fine of not more than $2.

50 years ago

Mar. 13, 1973

United States representatives from California said Monday at Washington that Arkansas is one of several states "unjustly twisting" the United State Constitution by placing higher taxes on out of state wines than on home grown products. Arkansas has a five cent a gallon tax on wine made in Arkansas, but a 75 cent a gallon tax on wine produced elsewhere.

25 years ago

Mar. 13, 1998

The Alltel Arena board Thursday unanimously approved a lease agreement with the first of its two main tenants -- Dave and Tim Berryman, the Canadian brothers the board selected in December to put a minor-league hockey team in the arena for the 1999-2000 season.

10 years ago

Mar. 13, 2013

BENTON - Saline County is closer to getting its first homeless shelter, with the Benton Planning and Zoning Commission approving one step of the process Tuesday night. The commission gave its approval and recommendation for the city to issue Helping Our People Evolve, a nonprofit created to start the shelter, a conditional use permit to occupy adjacent property at 711 and 703 S. East St. in Benton. It was one item on the panel's agenda that also included discussing final phases of two Benton subdivisions and rezoning one resident's home for commercial use.



