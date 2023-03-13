Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd marks 'Dark Side of the Moon' anniversary June 2 at Simmons Bank Arena

Brit Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon” on a “50 Years of Dark Side” tour that brings the Pink Floyd tribute band to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 in the Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the venue’s smaller footprint.

The 2 ½-hour show will feature classic tracks from the album including “Time,” “Money," “Us and Them” and “The Great Gig in the Sky,” as well as highlights from other Pink Floyd albums.

Tickets — $45.75-$75 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

The band, which includes guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo and Eva Avila, incorporates elements of Pink Floyd’s final tour in 1994, complete with light show, circular screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics, for more than a thousand shows since it started out in Liverpool, England, in 2011.