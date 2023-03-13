Salas-Ford chosen to be chief of staff for Arkansas Department of Education

LITTLE ROCK -- Courtney Salas-Ford, an attorney in the Arkansas Department of Education, has been named the agency's chief of staff by state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, Salas-Ford has worked for more than 14 years at the state agency. She began as a staff attorney, was named deputy general counsel in 2016 and chief legal counsel in 2020.

In those roles, she has specialized in the areas of education for students with disabilities, school safety and equal protections for students.

Salas-Ford replaces Gina Windle in the role. Windle, who served as chief of staff since September 2017, left the state agency last month to become director of governmental affairs for Arkansas Tech University.