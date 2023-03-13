Sanders adds Ingeborg executive to Alcoholic Beverage Control Board





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint Susan Peacock to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Sanders announced Monday.

Peacock is a vice president at Ingeborg with more than 15 years of experience across federal government and private sectors, the governor’s office said in a news release. She also chairs the board of Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas and sits on the boards of The New School in Fayetteville and Heartland Action.

Peacock’s term on the board will expire Jan. 14, 2029, and she will replace Fredrick Black of Lake Village, the governor’s office said. Sanders also has appointed board member Alex Blass of Rogers as board chairman to replace Black, who has served as chairman.

Sanders said Peacock’s “wealth of experience serving Arkansans and Americans in both the public and private sectors makes her the clear choice to serve our state in this capacity.

“Susan is a respected leader who will be an excellent addition to the Board in overseeing safe regulations and permitting while fostering economic development,” the Republican governor said.

The other Alcoholic Beverage Control Board members include Pamela DePriest of Morrilton, Jamie Anderson of Scott and Steven Smith of Springdale, according to the board’s website.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Division attorney Michael Lewis is currently serving as the agency’s interim director. Lewis joined the agency as an attorney specialist in February 2020 and was named as interim director by Sanders on Feb. 24, according to state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division’s previous director, Doralee Chandler, resigned effective Feb. 18, after serving in the post since her appointment by former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2018. She subsequently started work as deputy attorney general for the state agencies division under Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin.



