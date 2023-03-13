SEC series streak over for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- On a cold and cloudy Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park, the University of Arkansas' SEC series win streak came to a halt at nine.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks were run-ruled by Texas A&M 9-1 in five innings as they dropped two out of three in their conference-opening series.

"Maybe one of the worst games I have watched on any level," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "Especially for what was supposed to be a high level softball game. I thought [A&M was] the aggressor. I thought [A&M] took charge early. I don't think we competed. I thought [A&M] out-adjusted us, I thought [A&M] out-competed us and [A&M] out-willed it."

Chenise Delce (9-3) started in the circle and was pulled in the third. The senior faced 14 batters, had one strikeout, gave up 7 hits and allowed 6 earned runs.

Trinity Cannon and Morgan Smith each hit solo home runs in the first and second innings, respectively, to give Texas A&M (16-7, 2-1 SEC) a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Lauren Camenzind's double brought home Kacie Hoffmann for the first and final Arkansas run of the game, cutting the lead to 2-1.

But the Aggies would pull away in the third inning.

Julia Cottrill's RBI single scored Cannon for a 3-1 lead. Then, Smith hit a two-run double to extend the Aggies' advantage to 5-1 and Deifel pulled Delce for Hannah Camenzind.

Camenzind couldn't stop the bleeding, as Riley Valentine's double and Rylen Wiggins' single stretched the lead to 7-1.

Robyn Herron came on for Camenzind and got Harper to strike out to end the inning.

Lauren Camenzind singled deep to right field to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. But the Razorbacks couldn't do anything with it, as Spencer Prigge flied out to right field, and Reagan Johnson and Hannah Gammill struck out.

"Getting more at bats underneath my belt and just getting more confidence is helping a lot," Lauren Camenzind said of her hitting.

Herron faced 11 batters, striking out 3, and allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs.

Freshman Nikki McGaffin closed the game out for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (20-6, 1-2) lost their first SEC series since May 2021 against Missouri.

"Winning a game at all is hard in this conference," Deifel said. "Having that streak was great. But the thing is... we didn't set out to do that. We just set out to win the game we are in and compete in the moment. I think that's the accumulation of having the right mindset of just trying to win the next pitch and win the game you are in. It's definitely the mindset we need to get back to."

Next up, the Hogs are on the road for the first time in three weeks as they head to Wichita State on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central and will be live-streamed on ESPN-Plus.

"It's gonna be a battle and I just hope we compete a little better," Deifel said.