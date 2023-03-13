BASEBALL

UALR sweeps Grambling State

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock had to hang on after scoring 11 runs in the first three innings Sunday afternoon, but the Trojans finished off the sweep of Grambling State with a 15-9 win at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

UALR (9-4) scored its first five hitters, getting an RBI triple from Tyler Williams and a grand slam from Skyler Trevino before the Tigers could record an out. Nico Baumbach led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run and Trevino's two-out double in the third pushed the Trojans' advantage to 11-0.

But Grambling State (3-12) scored four runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings after UALR starter Preston Davis -- who earned the win -- exited the game. Scott McDonough pitched two scoreless innings in relief to close things out.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA falls in series finale

The University of Central Arkansas fell short of a series sweep Sunday with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee-Martin at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Tennessee-Martin (5-12) took a 3-1 lead after three inning thanks to a flyout from Nate Self, a wild pitch and a groundout from Blaze Bell.

UCA (7-8) scored once in the eighth inning on a Dylan Cyr single right field, then it scored another run in the ninth inning on a Reid Bowman solo home run.

Bears starter Noah Argenta (1-2) allowed three runs in three innings. Tennessee-Martin starter Seth Petry (1-1) allowed one unearned run in six innings, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Campbell Cleveland secured his third save pitching the ninth inning.

-- Sam Lane