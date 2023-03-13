Super Quiz: People Named Tony

1. He left his heart in San Francisco.

2. He is best known as part of pop music group -------- -------- and Dawn.

3. He starred as Tony Banta on "Taxi."

4. Prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007.

5. Best known for portraying the role of Felix Unger on TV's "The Odd Couple."

6. He starred in "Houdini" (1953) with his then-wife Janet Leigh.

7. Known for his role as Norman Bates in the film "Psycho."

8. He played goalie for 16 seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks.

ANSWERS:

1. Tony Bennett

2. Tony Orlando

3. Tony Danza

4. Tony Blair

5. Tony Randall

6. Tony Curtis

7. Anthony ("Tony") Perkins

8. Tony Esposito