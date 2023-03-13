Training standards for police were eased

Years before the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department relaxed academic, disciplinary and fitness standards at its training academy in an effort to fill widespread vacancies, opening the door for the hiring of officers who could become dangerous liabilities, nine current and former officers who recruited and trained academy students said.

After the city cut pension benefits in 2014, and as high-profile police misconduct cases across the country began to sour public opinion of the profession, many officers left the department and fewer applicants expressed interest, according to department statistics and interviews with current and former officers.

Hoping to increase admissions, the department announced in 2018 that it would defer college credit requirements for recruits, allowing applicants with high school diplomas and multiple years of work experience to join the force and pledge to attend college later. The city announced a $15,000 signing bonus for police recruits in 2021 and in 2022, the department said it was adjusting qualifying marks in fitness to exclude fewer applicants.

Additional changes were made but not announced publicly, according to nine current and former academy instructors, supervisors and recruiters, five of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared reprisal and, in some cases, are still employed by the department.

The academy became more lenient in grading and students were allowed more chances to retake exams -- including at the shooting range -- after failures that would have led to dismissal under previous rules, the current and former officers said. Incidents of cheating did not always trigger dismissal as in the past, four officers said. Struggling students were invited to study sessions in which they were taught upcoming test material from exam books.

The broad overhaul was implemented by then-Police Chief Michael Rallings and his successor, Chief Cerelyn Davis, under the direction of Mayor Jim Strickland. It resulted in larger class sizes at the academy while maintaining high graduation rates for recruits, including the five officers charged with murder in connection with Nichols' death in January. In extensive interviews with The Washington Post, the veteran officers involved in training and supervising new hires said the changes created conditions that made incidents like the Nichols beating more likely.

"They baby these recruits and do everything they can to help them pass the tests so they don't lose the body," said Brian McNamee, a former Memphis police lieutenant and supervisor of training for the department from 2019 to 2021. "That's a problem. If somebody can't pass the tests and can't grasp the material, you don't want them on the streets policing you."

The Memphis academy, which requires more hours of instruction than state standards, still produced hundreds of quality cops over the seven-year period, the current and former officers said. But dozens of less skilled, poorly trained students joined them in graduation, they said.

The Memphis department is nearly 400 officers short of Strickland's 2017 goal of employing at least 2,300, and it is reeling from the fallout related to Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died Jan. 10, three days after being pulled over by officers and pummeled, Tasered and kicked as he called out for his mother.

Seven officers have been fired, and five of them are facing second-degree murder and other charges, a situation that critics of the hiring and training standards at the department say could have been avoided.

"We would voice our concerns and it would go on deaf ears," said James Lash, a former academy instructor and Crisis Intervention Team coordinator for the Memphis department who retired in 2022. "There were several officers in that group with Tyre Nichols that everybody wondered about when they were in the academy. You reap what you sow."

MORE RECRUITS, MORE PROBLEMS

Six years before police officer Desmond Mills Jr. swung a baton at Nichols on Jan. 7, Mills was a recruit in the academy's 123rd session. It was the largest class in recent memory -- 110 recruits, compared with 39 the previous session. Instructors who led the session remember it as the beginning of the academy's decline.

Unimpressed with the recruit pool, they soon abandoned hopes of replicating the previous session's 79% graduation rate, Lash and three instructors said. But 85 of the students graduated, 77% of the class, a reflection -- according to their instructors -- of how the standards had changed.

Publicly, city officials celebrated, with Strickland praising Rallings in a guest column in the Commercial Appeal. "We made rebuilding MPD staffing a major priority -- and found innovative ways to make it happen," Strickland wrote.

Early in the 21-week session, a female recruit told academy leaders that a male recruit, Jamarcus Jeames, was bragging that he would soon have sexual intercourse with a female instructor, Lash and three instructors said. While the academy conducted an internal investigation, the female instructor filed a complaint with the city, according to two instructors with knowledge of her actions. Both complaints were dismissed, and after the session ended, the instructor who filed the complaint was transferred out of the academy, the instructors said.

The police department did not respond to questions about the complaints. Jeames denied the allegations but declined to elaborate.

Jeames resigned from the police force in February 2019. That August, he was arrested by Memphis police for suspicion of public intoxication, assault and driving under the influence. The arrest is not listed in court records, and Jeames said the charges were dismissed.

A LACK OF SUPPORT

Alvin Davis, a Memphis police officer since 2000, was transferred to the academy recruiting unit in 2021 after teaching there years earlier. He said he was stunned by how much had changed.

Memphis officers participated in 25 recruiting events in 2011 and processed 803 applications. By 2021, the recruiters were going to more than 200 events a year and processing more than 4,000 applications, Davis said. For every person who applied, scores of others ignored the recruiters or insulted them, especially at high schools.

As interest in joining the police waned, supervisors ordered the recruiters to travel. Davis made trips to states including Colorado, California and Florida. He said he eventually grew frustrated, not just because of the changes in hiring standards, but also because of longstanding Memphis practices such as not formally interviewing applicants during the hiring process.

"They said it was too time-consuming to do an interview," said Davis, who retired last year, "so instead of taking the time, you end up hiring these five knuckleheads who might have told you they wanted to be police so they could beat people up."

The department declined a request to detail its application process for academy admission.

Another officer charged with killing Nichols, Demetrius Haley, was sued in 2016 by an inmate who claimed Haley beat him unconscious as a corrections officer in Shelby County, which includes Memphis. The suit was dropped after documents were not properly served. The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Corrections Department did not respond to requests to disclose details of Haley's hiring, including whether the inmate's allegations were investigated.

Haley has declined in the past to discuss the lawsuit, and his lawyer did not return an email seeking comment for this article.